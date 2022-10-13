Towcester Area Door to Door (TADD) provides a door-to-door service for health and well-being appointments for people and the team are looking for volunteers to help meet demand for this travel support.

The pandemic more than halved the number of volunteers and recruitment of new drivers has been slow over the last year.

There is now a waiting list of more than 80 residents who wish to join the scheme. With the Autumn Covid and flu vaccine programme underway requests for transport from the elderly and vulnerable are being turned down.

One of the volunteer drivers for TADD

To join up, a DBS check is required, drivers use their own cars, no experience is required, and mileage is reimbursed. Volunteers can decide whether they stay on local journeys or go further around and outside the county.

The chair of trustees at TADD said: “We always welcome new drivers whether they can offer one journey a week, or several. We are very flexible, and each week we plan to match volunteer availability, there is no fixed commitment.

“Members who use our service need to be able to get in and out of the car unaided, so our drivers just provide friendly smiles and company for those who struggle with public transport to get to appointments.”

TADD is a medical travel service

TADD is a registered charity that has been running for nearly forty years and is now helped financially by West Northamptonshire Council and Nene Clinical Commissioning Group.