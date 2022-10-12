Sushi bar pops up in Towcester

Waitrose in Towcester is increasing its variety of in-store services as they open their new sushi bar.

Customers can now purchase freshly prepared sushi everyday and experience this unique and increasingly popular cuisine on their doorsteps. There is plenty of choice too with vegetarian and non-raw fish options to try, for those who are keen to have a taste of the flavours.

Darren Welsford branch manager at Waitrose Towcester said: "We want to provide the best possible shopping experience for our customers and that's why we've introduced a team of in-house sushi specialists, run by Sushi Daily, who prepare fresh items for customers every day.”

Fresh sushi is now available at Waitrose Towcester at its new counter.

He added: “We've also expanded our John Lewis homeware and gifts range, and launched in-store wine tasting sessions for customers."