Voi celebrates half a decade of controversial e-scooter trial in Northampton – WNC say 'no update' for milestone

Voi is celebrating is celebrating half a decade of its controversial e-scooter trial in Northampton – but not everyone in the town is happy.

Voi e-scooters were first introduced and launched in Northampton in September 2020 as part of the UK's first legal e-scooter trial.

The introduction of these e-scooters in Northampton aimed to provide a sustainable and flexible mode of transport for residents and commuters in the town.

In May 2024, the scheme, which is still being called a ‘trial’, was extended for another two years by the Conservative-led West Northamptonshire Council.

A Voi spokesperson said: “Voi is proud to have served Northampton since 2020, delivering nearly 8 million rides, replacing nearly 4 million car trips, and reducing over 1500 tonnes of CO2e. Our vehicles are now a vital part of Northampton’s sustainable transport, used daily for work, education, and leisure.

“We continue to work closely with the Department for Transport and local authorities to advance national e-scooter legislation, building on trial successes to unlock their full potential in the UK.”

However, the trial has faced many controversies since 2020, including two fatal incidents.

In response, Voi said: “Safety is our top priority, emphasised by our commitment to Vision Zero. We have robust safety measures, advanced vehicles with speed controls, the latest hardware, and geolocation to prevent vandalism and track vehicles. Only 0.0002% of rides end in injury – a rate similar to cycling – but we’re always striving to improve.”

This newspaper asked WNC if it would like to comment on the fifth year of the trial. We asked:

How does WNC feel the five-year trial with Voi has gone so far?

How long is the trial expected to run?

How much does Voi pay the council for this arrangement?

Do you have any figures on the amount of pollution the scooters have helped reduce?

A WNC spokesman responded to our questions by saying: “We don’t currently have an update on the trial but we will provide further information as and when it’s available.”

This newspaper has asked Reform UK for their position on the trial.

Voi failed to mention WNC in its final statement to the Chron for publication.

WNC recently asked residents on Facebook: “How easy do you find it to walk, wheel, cycle or scoot around Northampton? We’re exploring a range of new and improved routes to encourage people to leave the car at home for short journeys.”

Many residents responded.

Mart Sre said: “I particularly enjoy dodging e-scooter riders, and bike riders who hoon down our pavements regularly. It's quite a thrill when you avoid serious injury.”

Helen Lillybet wrote: “Docking points for Voi scooters across the whole of Northampton and penalties if people don’t park them up correctly after use.”

Sean Anderson added: “Travelling anywhere in Northampton is a less than pleasant experience. I hate the potholes when I am in the car, so they don't bear thinking about for cyclists/scooters.”

Bull Heinman commented: “By law scooters must be used on the road, the council should tell Voi that they’re not, so ban them.”

Ashley Johnson wrote: “Get rid of the scooters, the people who use them are dangerous and think they own the roads and pavements, also dumped everywhere which is a pain for people with buggies or mobility issues.”

Pete Smith wrote: “Feels like you are participating in a slalom from the top of Abington Street down to Gold Street avoiding all the Just Eat two wheel executives, electric scooters, e-bikes, beggars, junkies & gangs of foreign blokes hanging around.”

Fatal incidents involving Voi scooters in Northampton:

December 2021: Antonia-Marie Nanyonjo died from a blood clot four days after being hit by a car while riding a Voi e-scooter on a red light.

October 2020: Philip Jones, aged 75, was driving his personal mobility scooter to Queensview Medical Centre in Kingsthorpe to get his flu jab vaccination when he was confronted by one of the abandoned Voi scooters left on the pavement.

Mr Jones got out of his mobility scooter and tried to move the e-scooter so he could continue his journey. However, the grandfather fell and landed in the road while moving the scooter and was left lying on his back in cold weather conditions, the inquest into his death heard.

Serious injury incidents

November 2024: A man in his 30s was seriously injured in a collision with a car on Barrack Road.

June 2023: Kirri-Anne Hossain-Reid, 25, suffered life-limiting injuries after being hit by a car driven on the wrong side of Towcester Road.

2022: A man vowed "never" to ride a Voi scooter again after a handlebar snapped, causing him to fall and smash his teeth.

Other concerns with the trial include complaints about dangerous riding, e-scooters being left in hazardous places, under-age riders, and more.