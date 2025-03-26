Victim of Rushden paedophile teacher calls for inquiry into crimes of disgraced Robert Gould

One of the many victims of a Rushden paedophile has called for an inquiry into the crimes of disgraced primary school teacher Robert Gould.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many of his victims were boys at South End Junior School as well as those in the course of voluntary activities and through personal contacts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after the sentencing, one victim said: “You can’t tell me in 16 years that people didn’t know what was going on – somebody knew something and it could have been stopped.

Robert Gould attended court / National World Custody photo of the former Rushden teacher /Northants Police

“Why was he allowed to get away with it? I would like an inquiry of some description to look at the authorities. He was known for it. There should have been protection.

“Teachers should have spotted it and asked questions – where were the adults?”

The victim added that he hoped Gould would ‘rot in hell’.

Another victim thanked the police and the CPS for their investigation and bringing the case to court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alice Hornsby Northants Police

He said: “The police and the CPS have done a fantastic job – outstanding. He got his just desserts, but it’s not going to change what happened to us.”

After sending down Gould, His Honour Judge David Herbert took his time to commend lead investigator Detective Constable Alice Hornsby from Northamptonshire Police for her work on the case, praising her dedication to bring Gould to justice.

Speaking outside court after the hearing, she said: “I am pleased to see Robert Gould sent to prison for 26 years, although no sentence will ever make up for the abuse that he perpetrated against these boys.

“Many of them spoke today at court to detail the staggering effect Gould’s abuse has had on them and I hope that the conclusion of this case provides them with some closure as well as a sense of justice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robert Gould, 74, of Rushden /Northants Police

“Feelings of shame were something mentioned in a number of their victim personal statements and whilst this is a common emotion for people who have suffered sexual abuse, I want to be clear that none of them have anything to feel ashamed of.

“All the blame and the shame in this case lies solely with Robert Gould. He was someone in a position of authority who was meant to look after these boys and he grossly misused his power.

“I am so proud of the men in this case for their courage - they are honestly some of the bravest men I have ever met and together, we have managed to put a very dangerous, predatory man behind bars.

“Robert Gould may have thought that he’d gotten away with his crimes but this case goes to show that it doesn’t matter how much time has passed, convictions for sexual abuse can still be achieved and Northamptonshire Police will always do everything it can to secure them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’d also like to thank the Crown Prosecution Service for their support in this case. We have had a strong partnership from the very beginning of the investigation and together, have managed to secure these guilty verdicts.

“Finally, I’d like to take this opportunity to make an appeal to anyone who has suffered sexual abuse but has not yet come forward. Please contact us. We will believe you and we will do everything we can to bring your abuser to justice.”

A spokesman for the CPS added: “Today is about justice for the men who survived Gould’s abuse as children and for the family of the young man who passed away in 2013.

"Our message is simple. Abuse is abuse and regardless of how long ago it happened, please come forward and report it. Just as the CPS and the police have worked closely together in this case, we will continue to do everything we can as a partnership to bring people who have committed these vile offences to justice.”

How to seek help

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have been a victim of rape or sexual abuse, but are not yet ready to speak to the police, please visit www.nhft.nhs.uk/serenity or call Serenity on 01604 601713.

Serenity provides free, confidential 24/7 support.

You can also visit www.voicenorthants.org or call Voice on 0300 303 1965.

Voice is a support service for anyone living in Northamptonshire, regardless of when, where or how crime happened to you. Services are free, confidential and you don’t have to have reported anything to the police.