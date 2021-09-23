Man, 81, dies at the scene of two-vehicle rush hour collision on the A5 in Northamptonshire

Police have confirmed that an 81-year-old man sadly died at the scene of the A5 collision this morning (September 23).

The fatal collision took place on the southbound carriageway close to the junction for Astcote at around 7.45am between a black Mitsubishi L200 and a white Iveco Daily van that was stationary in a layby.

The stretch of the A5 was closed in both directions this morning as emergency services attended the two-vehicle smash.