A serial public nuisance has been handed a suspended sentence yet again after causing more than £10,000 of damages to public property during a drunken standoff with police lasting four-and-a-half hours.

Lewis Downes, aged 35, of Dryleys Court, Northampton, was arrested on March 2, 2022 after climbing the scaffolding of a newly renovated public house in The Drapery, Northampton, at around 4:15am. He then began hurling abuse and roof tiles down at the police below.

The court heard on Tuesday (April 12) that Downes, who has 40 past offences to his name including assault, caused around £10,000 of damage to buildings and caused two people from neighbouring flats to “flee” for their own safety.

Northampton Crown Court.

Mr James Smith-Wilds, prosecuting, said: “Some of the tiles Mr Downes threw were travelling over 30 meters, some of which were directed towards the police officers. This led the police to close The Drapery at both ends from the public.

"There is no record of any injuries incurred during this, however between 50 and 60 tiles and two scaffolding planks were thrown.

"The tiles being thrown caused damage to neighbouring properties, including to the McDonalds where the front window was smashed, causing approximately £8,000 of damage. There was also an unconfirmed amount of damage to the CEX shop that was certainly less than £5,000.

"Of course, damage to the public house by removing the roof tiles and climbing up the scaffold was in excess of £5,000.

“The incident is described by the police as causing a ‘massive inconvenience’ to the public, with 19 businesses being prevented from opening and bus users left unable to travel to work.”

Downes was eventually talked down by police negotiators where he was promptly arrested. He later pleaded guilty to four counts of criminal damage and one count of affray.

The public nuisance was already on a six month conditional discharge from Northampton Magistrates’ Court for a 2021 offence.

Mr Paul Webb, defending, argued that the death of this friend drove Downes into a “downward spiral of depression” after five years of relative control over his drinking.

Mr Webb said: “Mr Downes was ill-advisedly self-medicating with alcohol at the time and had been drinking for two days at the time of the incident.

"The fact that people were there was incidental to this ‘performance’, if I could call it that.

"It was an extremely stupid behaviour where he was being an utter nuisance to members of the public.

"He realizes that the time has been reached that he has to turn things around.”

His Honour Judge Mayo, presiding, said in sentencing: “It was a serious incident… because anyone who would have come upon that scene would have been in fear for their safety.

"You interrupted the lives of many people and tied up police resources.

"Yet I believe there is a realistic prospect of rehabilitation.

"Focus on those that love you and work with probation. Hopefully you’ll be able to stop your offending.”