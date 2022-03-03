Northampton man pleads guilty to causing 'thousands of pounds' worth of damage in town centre

A man has been convicted of affray and criminal damage after climbing scaffolding in Northampton town centre and hurling tiles from the top.

Lewis Downes, aged 34, of Dryleys Court, pleaded guilty at Northampton Magistrates' Court today (March 3) to four counts of criminal damage and one count of affray following an incident in The Drapery on the morning of Wednesday, March 2.

The Drapery was taped off by police yesterday morning for around four hours from 4am after Downes climbed four storeys high on scaffolding outside the former Shipmans pub.

Downes has today been convicted at Northampton Magistrates' Court.

Eye witnesses said the defendant was throwing roof tiles and other objects down onto the street.

Officers eventually managed to negotiate with Downes and he climbed down from the scaffolding at around 8.15am.

The incident stopped 19 businesses from opening that morning in the Drapery and caused a number of buses to be diverted whilst the road was closed, the court heard.

The prosecution told the court how Downes had caused damage amounting to "thousands of pounds" including smashing a large window, damaging the pub's roof and throwing a number of tiles, scaffolding boards and a ladder from where he was stood four storeys high.

Ms Costello, prosecuting, described Downes' behaviour as "erratic" and told the court how he was heard to be threatening violence and shouting obscenities at police officers and passing members of the public, causing people to "fear for their personal safety."

The court additionally heard how Downes hurled objects up to 30 meters away from the scaffolding, forcing police officers to take cover in the nearby bus shelter next to McDonalds.

Downes additionally pleaded guilty to another charge dating back to August 8, 2021 when he threw a beer bottle at a passing vehicle on the A43 Lumbertubs Way, causing the driver's windscreen to crack and then shatter.

Mr Clarke, defending, told the court that Downes - at the time - was attending a roadside vigil for a close friend, who died in a collision on that road and their death had a "huge impact" on him.

Mr Clarke said that Downes had been dealing with a lot of "mental health problems" at the time of both incidents. He said there was "no substance abuse" involved but added that Downes did have a drinking problem.

"Alcoholism is a recognised illness and can be treated by medication these days," he added.

Magistrates heard from the defence that - according to Downes' family - he never behaves this way when he is at home with them. Mr Clarke urged the court to consider granting the defendant bail.

Downes has been committed to Northampton Crown Court for sentencing for all of the above charges and has been remanded in custody.