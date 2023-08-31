UPDATE: Bailiffs head down to evict group of travellers parked up on roundabout next to busy Northampton housing estate
Travellers are still parked up on a roundabout next to a busy Northampton housing estate – but they could be moved on soon by bailiffs.
The group of around four caravans have been parked up on the Bride Meadow Way roundabout, just off the A45, next to Grange Park, since the weekend (August 27).
The travellers have had dog kennels and camping chairs set up on green space just off the roundabout over the course of their stay.
West Northants Council say that because the travellers are on private land it is the responsibility of the landowner to deal with it, which is believed to be Prologis.
Prologis has been contacted for comment.
Grange Park Parish Council (GPPC) said it understands the land owner has applied for eviction.
A parish council spokeswoman said: “GPPC have liaised with the land owner as soon as the travellers arrived. We understand the landowner has applied for eviction.”
Northants Police has provided the most up-to-date response, which was at around 2.30pm today (Thursday, August 31).
A police spokeswoman said: “The bailiffs and part of the group still remain at the location. The travellers are waiting on a part to arrive for a vehicle to fix it before they can fully clear the site. They are expected to leave this afternoon once the vehicle is sorted. The bailiffs are at the location and managing. No need for police involvement at this time."
This comes after a large group of around 15 to 20 motorhomes were parked up in Firejack’s car park in Sixfields last week.