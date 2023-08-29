Travellers descend on to roundabout next to busy Northampton housing estate

A group of travellers are currently pitched up on a roundabout near to a busy housing estate in Northampton.

Around four to five caravans believed to be from the travelling community have set up camp at the Bridge Meadow Way roundabout, just off the A45 next to the BP Garage in Grange Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At around 3pm on Tuesday (August 29), the travellers, who have been there for around two to three days, had dog kennels and camping chairs set up on green space just off the roundabout.

Travellers in Grange Park. Picture taken at 3pm on Tuesday.

According to WNC’s website, there is a protocol for the management of unauthorised encampments on public land in the county.

The website says: “The Northamptonshire Traveller Unit, Northamptonshire Police and other public bodies work closely together, to ensure that all decisions and actions are consistent and within the law.

“We believe everyone should be judged by how they behave, not by a stereotype or single view that others may have of them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In this case the travellers are on private land, here’s what WNC’s website says about that.

WNC’s website says: “Trespass on land is a civil matter and prevention of trespass is the responsibility of the landowner. You or your representative should first ask the trespassers to leave.

Then you may: seek advice direct from the Northamptonshire Traveller Unit as to whether any physical steps may be taken to prevent access to your land consider if you or your solicitor can go to a county court and obtain an order granting you possession of your land seek advice from the Citizens Advice Bureau employ private bailiffs to evict the trespassers.”

West Northants Council’s Traveller Unit, which manages traveller-related issues, has been contacted for comment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last week, as many as 15 to 20 traveller caravan and motorhomes descended into the car park outside the former Firejacks in Sixfields before swiftly moving elsewhere.

There were more than 100 Traveller caravans pitched in West Northamptonshire at the start of this year, new figures show.

Figures from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities show there were 108 Traveller caravans recorded in West Northamptonshire in January – down from 115 the year before.

The data also shows there were spaces for 64 caravans at local authority and privately-owned sites in West Northamptonshire.

A spokesperson at Friends, Families and Travellers, which works on behalf of Gyspy, Roma and Traveller communities across the UK, said: "The chronic shortage of safe stopping places means that over 3,000 Gypsy and Traveller families are left with little to no options about where to stop and rest, and live in fear of retribution."