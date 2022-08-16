Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The lead University of Northampton chef has been nominated at the Weetabix Northamptonshire Food and Drink Awards 2022.

Mike O’Gorman, who stands a chance of being named the Whitco Chef of the Year, is no stranger to the award after receiving bronze and silver places in previous years.

Awaiting the ceremony on October 12, he said: “It feels great to have the recognition and my family are very proud.”

After being awarded bronze and silver places for the Whitco Chef of the Year award in previous years, Mike O'Gorman hopes to take home the top spot in October.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mike has been cooking for more than 20 years since he did catering work experience aged 15, but working at the university’s Waterside Campus is his biggest job to date - feeding 10,000 students and 2,500 staff members.

He has worked in care homes, wedding venues, and Michelin star restaurants, and said: “One similarity between all the places I’ve worked is the buzz you get - the kitchen is like nowhere else.

“They are always busy, but bound together by people who pull together because they love keeping people happy.

“Each day we have the chance to make someone’s day.”

Working at the university has given him a better work-life balance, and the opportunity to educate himself about new cultures and how to prepare and cook different types of food.

With the vast number of international students, he is “very proud” of the options they provide to meet everyone’s needs, and how they have adapted the menu to reflect this.

Mike said: “Our mission is to always give our customers good, healthy, fresh food that will fill them up for a busy day of study and work and that won’t hurt their pockets - which is hugely important given the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

“I can’t think of anything else I’d rather do. I just enjoy it.”

Despite having worked shifts of longer than 12 hours over the course of the 20 years he has worked in this industry, Mike says the kitchen is a “great place to be”, where there is always something happening.

The award nominees in his category had to do a ‘cook off’, using pork loin or shoulder with local ingredients to make a dish.