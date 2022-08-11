IN PICTURES: Weetabix Northamptonshire Food and Drink Awards 2022

Reverend Kate Bottley greeted the winners of three Weetabix Northamptonshire Food and Drink Awards on Wednesday (August 10).
On a warm summer’s day, the finalists gathered at Daily Bread, in Bedford Road, to collect their awards and taste the products of their fellow winners.
The remainder of the 15 food and drink awards will be announced at the annual ceremony on October 12 at Royal & Derngate.
To find out what went on yesterday and the full list of winners, click here.
1.
John Clark, a member of Daily Bread, was proud to host the event and sponsor the Artisan Local Vegan/Vegetarian Product of the Year 2022/23.
2.
Kate gave a speech, congratulating the finalists across all categories.
3.
Being a lover of locally-produced food and drink, Kate was enjoying trying the selection of samples on offer - and they did not disappoint.
4.
Paul Heygate, director of Heygates Flour and Animal Feeds, has been supporting the county's food and drink industry for the last 14 years. He was proud to sponsor the award for Artisan Local Product of the Year 2022/23.
