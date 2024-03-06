Unique town centre coffee shop and clothing boutique is launching new podcast this International Women’s Day
A unique town centre coffee shop and clothing boutique is set to launch its brand new podcast this Friday, on International Women’s Day (March 8).
Grandbies, which opened in St Giles’ Street with the aim of introducing a “Scandinavian-inspired haven”, is also home to a space for local creatives.
There has been an “incredible” response to the family-run business, which first opened at the heart of the town centre in August last year.
The team has been successful in adding a luxury coffee shop to Northampton, while also offering a family-friendly environment and a commitment to the community.
Grandbies was founded by Marion Brown, but is truly a family affair – with two of her children playing important roles as business development managers.
One of Marion’s children is Vanessa Brown, who has a long-standing career as a musician under the name of V V Brown.
She described Grandbies as “unique and quirky” and, with “Scandinavian-chic decor”, Vanessa believes they have created a “zen space away from life”. Their attention to detail even extends to the smell of the shop and the relaxing music.
Following the success of the first few months, Grandbies also opened a new store two doors down on St Giles’ Street.
House of Grandbies, dedicated to their homeware offering, is a place customers typically like to visit after indulging in the coffee shop.
Vanessa previously told the Chronicle & Echo that she “absolutely” believes Grandbies has made a positive contribution to the town and the variety on offer – particularly by “increasing modern-driven spaces” and being more progressive in their concepts.
“It’s important as we are injecting a sense of vitality and life into the town,” she said. “We’re helping to push the town forward and putting it on the map as a cool place to visit, eat and shop.”
One of their progressive concepts, which they have set out to do since opening seven months ago, is to start a podcast – and this Friday (March 8) will see that become a reality.
From 7.30pm until 9pm, Grandbies is hosting an International Women’s Day live podcast and debate. This will mark the launch of the Grandbies podcast and is being recorded in collaboration with local radio.
The event will include cocktails, canapes and chat, based around ‘what it means to be a woman’.
The event description reads: “Join us for a thought-provoking live podcast as we delve into the intricate facets of womanhood. Embark on a journey of debate and discussion on what it truly means to be a woman in today’s world.
“Voice your opinions, share your perspectives, and engage in lively conversations as we record this special episode right before your eyes. Your voice matters as we navigate through diverse viewpoints and contemplate the essence of womanhood together.
“Sip on a cup of our signature coffee or enjoy a refreshing drink from our selection as you participate in this enriching experience. Expand your horizons, challenge your beliefs, and uncover new insights in our dynamic live podcast event.”