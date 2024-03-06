Unique town centre coffee shop and clothing boutique is launching new podcast this International Women’s Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A unique town centre coffee shop and clothing boutique is set to launch its brand new podcast this Friday, on International Women’s Day (March 8).

Grandbies, which opened in St Giles’ Street with the aim of introducing a “Scandinavian-inspired haven”, is also home to a space for local creatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grandbies, which opened in St Giles’ Street with the aim of introducing a “Scandinavian-inspired haven”, is also home to a space for local creatives.

The team has been successful in adding a luxury coffee shop to Northampton, while also offering a family-friendly environment and a commitment to the community.

Grandbies was founded by Marion Brown, but is truly a family affair – with two of her children playing important roles as business development managers.

One of Marion’s children is Vanessa Brown, who has a long-standing career as a musician under the name of V V Brown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She described Grandbies as “unique and quirky” and, with “Scandinavian-chic decor”, Vanessa believes they have created a “zen space away from life”. Their attention to detail even extends to the smell of the shop and the relaxing music.

The team has been successful in adding a luxury coffee shop to Northampton, while also offering a family-friendly environment and a commitment to the community.

Following the success of the first few months, Grandbies also opened a new store two doors down on St Giles’ Street.

House of Grandbies, dedicated to their homeware offering, is a place customers typically like to visit after indulging in the coffee shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the business' progressive concepts, which they have set out to do since opening seven months ago, is to start a podcast – and this Friday (March 8) will see that become a reality.

One of their progressive concepts, which they have set out to do since opening seven months ago, is to start a podcast – and this Friday (March 8) will see that become a reality.

From 7.30pm until 9pm, Grandbies is hosting an International Women’s Day live podcast and debate. This will mark the launch of the Grandbies podcast and is being recorded in collaboration with local radio.

The event will include cocktails, canapes and chat, based around ‘what it means to be a woman’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event description reads: “Join us for a thought-provoking live podcast as we delve into the intricate facets of womanhood. Embark on a journey of debate and discussion on what it truly means to be a woman in today’s world.

“Voice your opinions, share your perspectives, and engage in lively conversations as we record this special episode right before your eyes. Your voice matters as we navigate through diverse viewpoints and contemplate the essence of womanhood together.

“Sip on a cup of our signature coffee or enjoy a refreshing drink from our selection as you participate in this enriching experience. Expand your horizons, challenge your beliefs, and uncover new insights in our dynamic live podcast event.”