‘Unauthorised encampment’ vacates Sixfields in Northampton after being served police notice

An investigation into incidents of disorder and anti-social behaviour associated with the group is underway, say police
By Katie Wheatley
Published 25th Aug 2023

An “unauthorised encampment” has vacated the Sixfields area of Northampton after being served a police notice.

Around 10 to 15 motorhomes were spotted last night (August 24) by this newspaper in the car park of the former Firejacks restaurant, which is set to become the town’s first ever Wagamama after plans were approved last month.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Earlier today (August 25), a Section 61 notice was served on an unauthorised encampment in the Sixfields area of Northampton and they have now vacated the area.

"An investigation into incidents of disorder and anti-social behaviour associated with the group is underway."