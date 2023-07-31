News you can trust since 1931
Workers start to convert closed down restaurant into first ever Wagamama site in Northampton

Here’s what we know so far
Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 31st Jul 2023, 16:55 BST- 2 min read
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 16:55 BST

Workers have started to convert a closed down restaurant in Northampton into the town’s first ever Wagamama.

Plans were submitted earlier this month (July) to convert the closed down Firejacks in Sixfields into a Wagamama.

These proposals were quickly approved by West Northants Council (WNC) and workers have recently moved in to convert the site.

The former Firejacks in Sixfields is currently being converted into a WagamamaThe former Firejacks in Sixfields is currently being converted into a Wagamama
A poster in the restaurant window also says that Wagamama has applied to move into the site, with any objections should be made to WNC before August 3.

Both Wagamama and Firejack’s are run by the same company, The Restaurant Group (TRG), which also owns the Chiquito, Frankie and Benny’s, Coast to Coast brands and more.

TRG has been contacted for comment but has not responded to this newspaper. No further details have yet been released by Wagamama or TRG.

The closest Wagamama to Northampton is located in Rushden Lakes, which is open from Monday to Saturday between 11am and 10pm, and Sundays between 11am and 9pm.

Poster in the window says Wagamama is set to move inPoster in the window says Wagamama is set to move in
What is Wagamama?

Wagamama is famous for its pan-Asian food and ‘kaizen’ service. Its website says: “Our recipes are created to make you feel rejuvenated and satisfied. a base of noodles or rice to give you energy. quality protein and good fats to sustain you.

"An abundance of fresh crunchy vegetables to nourish you and finally, spices, sauces and steaming broths to ignite your tastebuds. There are desserts, fresh juices, hot drinks, wine, sake and expertly crafted Asian beers too. Our simple balanced soul food is made freshly everyday in our open kitchens. Wagamama is a staple of modern Asian cuisine.”

The flagship brand opened its first ever restaurant in London in 1992 and now boasts more than 164 company-operated restaurants in the UK.

