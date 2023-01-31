Two amnesty bins and more bleed kits installed in Northampton in charity’s fight against knife crime

Two amnesty bins have been installed in locations across Northampton, as well as two more bleed kits.

Off The Streets NN is working to eradicate knife crime across the county, and has so far installed around 100 bleed kits, including two installed earlier this month at Northampton McDonald’s branches.

On Friday (January 27), an amnesty bin and a bleed kit were installed at the One Stop shop in Bridge Court, Blackthorn. Both potentially life-saving additions were also installed at Thorplands Community Centre in Farm Field Court. These are the first amnesty bins installed in Northampton, but the charity has also placed bins in areas across the north of the county.

An amnesty bin and a bleed kit were installed at the One Stop in Blackthorn.

The Northampton amnesty bins were funded by High Sheriff of Northamptonshire, Crispin Holborow.

Following the installations, Rav Jones from NN Off The Streets said: “It’s good to know we have the support in terms of other organisations helping.

“The bins will help reduce knives on the streets and will help us to have cleaner streets.

“Thanks to Kathryn at Growing Together and Sarah from Thorplands Community Hub for supporting us with the approvals for the installation of the amnesty bins.

Another amnesty bin and bleed kit were installed Thorplands Community Centre.

“Also, Northamptonshire Police for supporting us with the emptying of the amnesty bins.”

The amnesty bins hope to take knives off the streets and the bleed kits aim to keep anyone who has been stabbed alive until emergency services arrive, and have been installed at busy or hotspot areas by the charity since it was founded a year-and-a-half ago.

Off the Streets NN was set up in August 2021 after teenager Dylan Holliday was fatally stabbed in Wellingborough. The scheme has also arranged training in life-saving skills.

Rav added: “Our work is helping and that is all we can do. We are not going to change the world but if we can save a small percentage that is all that matters.

“We will continue to do it and we hope that other companies and organisations can get in contact with us to help fundraise for more amnesty bins and bleed kits.”

