Life-saving bleed kits have been added to two Northampton McDonald’s in a charity’s latest bid to eradicate knife crime.

The kits were installed at both the McDonald’s on Drapery and in Sixfields on Tuesday (January 10) by campaigners Off The Streets NN, with funding from the High Sheriff of Northamptonshire, Crispin Holborow.

Dozens of kits have already been installed across the county and they aim to stop bleeding and keep someone alive until emergency services arrive. The charity says the number of bleed kits installed is close to 100. They hope to hit the three digit mark by the end of next week.

The two McDonald’s kits were part of wider funding from the High Sheriff, which will also cover amnesty bins, bleed bags and talks.

Off the Streets NN say its secretary, Sara Joseph, has persistently worked hard to get McDonald’s on board and to get the kits into the branches.

Rav Jones from the charity said: “We all know what has happened over the past few years. It’s key to have the kits in an area where it’s prominent. There is often a lot of drunken people close to that McDonald’s and people run in there after fights.

“We believe that McDonald’s locations are perfect as they extract a lot of the younger generations and the approach with McDonald’s is going great now.”

Bleed kits presented to Northampton McDonald's branches.

Off the Streets NN was founded in August 2021 after teenager Dylan Holliday was fatally stabbed in Wellingborough. The scheme has already arranged training in life-saving skills.

Some of the bleed kits previously installed across the county were funded by Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold.

Rav added: “We already have a lot of bleed kits in stock, we are just waiting for them to be authorised. We’re still in the process of confirming locations.

“It’s something we need to continue with and we all need to continue the partnership approach. If we don’t do that, nothing will change and it will just be harder.

“Crime rates are falling but we all understand that is a partnership approach and it can’t just happen from one organisation.”