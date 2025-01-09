Tributes paid to 'unique' woman, 49, found dead in River Nene near Northampton – as family questions 'non-suspicious' ruling

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tributes have been paid to a ‘unique’ 49-year-old woman, described as ‘full of life and fun’, from Northampton, who was found dead in the River Nene.

The inquest into Katherine Corrie’s death took place at The Guildhall on Thursday (January 9), with around 30 family and friends in attendance.

Ms Corrie was discovered by police in the River Nene at Willow View, Kislingbury, at around 8am on February 11, 2024. A pathologist’s report confirmed the cause of death was drowning.

Paying tribute, long-time friend Carla said: “We were inseparable. We were always there for each other. Katie was passionate about everything—full of life and fun, always doing activities, always on the go. She wanted to make the world a better place.

Katherine Corrie was found dead in the River Nene on February 8, 2024.

“She was one of the most beautiful people I have ever met—she was unique, and I loved her so much. She was a magnet who brought people together. She wanted to change the world and make it a better place.”

Her brother, Alexander, added: “She loved to make people smile and loved being around people. She always wanted to help others, loved walks and dancing, and had a strong sense of justice. She accepted everyone with a non-judgmental approach and a kind heart.”

Ms Corrie was well-known among friends at the Labour Club and the Umbrella Fair in Northampton. She worked at Lush in Northampton for three to four years and part-time at the Royal Albert Hall, which she greatly enjoyed.

The inquest revealed that Ms Corrie had struggled with mental health issues since 2008, including ADHD and Bipolar Disorder. The death of her mother significantly impacted her, and she was hospitalised multiple times. Winter months were especially difficult for her, the court heard.

This was the crime scene in Willow View, Kislingbury, the morning Katherine was found.

She had recently moved to temporary accommodation in St James after facing issues in a shared house, including a flatmate’s drug use disrupting her sleep. Her brother said: “She just wanted a safe place to call home.”

Despite her struggles, the inquest heard that Ms Corrie had no known issues with drugs or alcohol.

Northants police officer Kelly Pearce, who was first on the scene, said in a statement that Ms Corrie was found drowned in the river, with her head positioned just below barbed wire.

However, no suspicious circumstances were identified, the inquest heard.

Senior Coroner Anne Pember concluded: “It is not known how she came to be there. There is nothing suspicious, nor do I think she had planned or intended to end her life.

“I’ve rarely seen so many people at an inquest, and I am sorry to you all for the loss of your friend.”

The coroner ruled Ms Corrie’s death as accidental.

However, after the inquest, Ms Corrie’s family and friends shared concerns about the verdict and the lack of suspicion surrounding her death.

Speaking to Chronicle and Echo, the family said: “We have been waiting for the inquest to see what the outcome is. We want to know how they (police) decided it wasn’t suspicious. They came to that conclusion very quickly.

"You don’t assume it’s not suspicious when you find someone face down on the river bank, eight miles from where they live, without their phone, their keys, any money. We also have no link to Kislingbury. She never mentioned Kislingbury.

"We will go back to the police and ask them all the questions we have.”

Northants Police has been contacted for comment.