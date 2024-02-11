News you can trust since 1931
Water rescue team responds as police cordon off street next to River Nene in village near Northampton

The street was cordoned off for hours
Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 11th Feb 2024, 18:07 GMT
This was the scene in Willow View, Kislingbury at around 12.30pmThis was the scene in Willow View, Kislingbury at around 12.30pm
A police cordon was put up in a street next to the River Nene in a village near Northampton earlier today (Sunday, February 11).

Northamptonshire Police cordoned off the Willow View area of Kislingbury reportedly between the hours of 8am until around 1pm.

At 12.30pm, an eyewitness reported seeing around three police cars, one fire engine, one water rescue van and boat, and multiple police officers in the street.

It is not yet known what the emergency services were responding to.

Northamptonshire Police have been contacted for comment.

