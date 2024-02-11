Water rescue team responds as police cordon off street next to River Nene in village near Northampton

This was the scene in Willow View, Kislingbury at around 12.30pm

A police cordon was put up in a street next to the River Nene in a village near Northampton earlier today (Sunday, February 11).

Northamptonshire Police cordoned off the Willow View area of Kislingbury reportedly between the hours of 8am until around 1pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At 12.30pm, an eyewitness reported seeing around three police cars, one fire engine, one water rescue van and boat, and multiple police officers in the street.

It is not yet known what the emergency services were responding to.