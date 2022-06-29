Tributes paid to 'one-of-a-kind' fiancé and father-of-seven who died in Northampton motorcycle crash

Tributes have been paid to a “one of a kind” Northampton fiancé and father-of-seven who tragically died after crashing his motorcycle.

Jaime Lee Crouch died after losing control of his white Yamaha R6 on the A43 Lumbertubs Way at around 6.35am on Saturday, July 31 2021, an inquest at Northampton Coroner's Court heard on Wednesday (June 29).

Jaime, aged 35, was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries but sadly died later that day.

Jade (left) and Jaime (right) on holiday with their children

Jaime's fiancé, Jade Sangster, paid tribute to her partner whose death has left a “massive hole” in the family.

Jade said: "The loss of Jaime has left a massive hole in all of our lives. He was a huge character to everyone who knew him. He was one of a kind, irreplaceable on this earth. If you met him once you would remember him forever. He was funny and had a heart of gold.

"Nothing feels right without Jaime. The children have been left without a father, he won’t see them marry or walk his daughters down the aisle, he won’t become a grandfather. I cannot describe the immense loss."

Jade said her fiancé “absolutely loved” motorbikes and was adored by his children.

Jaime at the beach with his children

She said: "Jaime absolutely loved motorbikes, he learnt to ride at a very young age, he road dirt bikes and motocross, he was a good rider. Together with his son Harley they would take engines apart and put them back together.

"Jaime was a doting father, and he adored his children and they adored him. He was a big kid of the house and was lovely when he was at home. He was a really good dad."

On their relationship, Jade said Jaime was her “best friend”.

She said: "When it was good, our relationship was really good. We were best friends. He had a heart of gold. I always stuck by him, and sober he was perfect.

Jaime and Jade on holiday in Lanzarote

"I last saw him on Friday before his death. I said I would meet him later in the morning on Saturday. Sadly, he got on his bike and drove."

In the month before he died, Jaime's mental health deteriorated, Jade added.

Dr Brendan Spooner, who conducted the post-mortem exam, said Jaime's cause of death was severe traumatic brain injury.

A toxicology report, conducted by Dr Paul Smith, found that Jaime was more than twice over the drink-drive limit, registering 184 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood - the legal limit is 80mg per 100ml.

Traces of cocaine, cannabis and diazepam were also found in Jaime's system, the inquest heard.

Crash investigator Amanda Firth, of Northamptonshire Police, told the inquest that the alcohol and cocaine in Jaime's system is “likely to have impaired his driving ability”.

PC Firth said: "There were no vehicles or environmental factors for Mr Crouch to lose control.

"The lack of safety precautions also contributed to the severe head injury Mr Crouch tragically suffered."

Senior coroner Anne Pember said: "He had his whole life ahead of him. Sadly, Jaime consumed quite a significant amount of alcohol and had used cocaine which combined would have affected his ability to control his motorcycle."