Tributes paid to 'kind, funny and ambitious' teenager who died in country road crash near Northampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Heartfelt tributes have been paid to a ‘kind, funny and ambitious’ 18-year-old man who died in a tragic crash near Northampton last week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The teenager, named as Pawel, sadly died at the scene following a collision involving three cars on a country road between Harlestone Road in Church Brampton and the A428 in Lower Harlestone, at around 9pm on Thursday (April 24).

The ‘popular’ university student was described by friends and family as someone whose energy ‘always lit up the room’ and whose presence brought ‘comfort and joy’ to everyone around him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a moving tribute, friends said: "It is with broken hearts that we share the sudden and tragic passing of our beloved friend.

Pawel, 18, tragically lost his life in a collision on a country road near Northampton on Thursday, April 24.

“Pawel was an incredible person, he was kind, funny, ambitious, and always ready to help others. His energy always lit up the room, and his presence brought comfort and joy to so many of his friends and family. Losing him so unexpectedly has left a deep void in our lives.

“Pawel was in his first year of university striving to be a successful lawyer, always working hard towards his goals, which made his family extremely proud of him and his achievements.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover the costs of his funeral and memorial, and to support his grieving family. In just a few days, at the time of writing, more than 550 supporters have raised over £13,000 towards a £16,000 target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The GoFundMe reads: “We’re raising funds to help cover the costs of his funeral and memorial, and to support his loved ones as they experience this tragic loss. Every donation, no matter how small, will make a difference and is deeply appreciated.”

It continues: “We also invite anyone who knew Pawel, whether you were a close friend or someone who only crossed paths with him briefly, to share a memory, a kind word, or a message from the heart. We’re collecting these notes to create a book of remembrance for his family, so they can always feel the love and impact Pawel had on those around him. If you'd like to contribute, please consider writing a card or message that we can include. Your words will mean more than you know.

"Thank you for your kindness and support. Please have Pawel's family in your prayers and continue to remember Pawel as the great person he was.”

One donor said: “Pawel was funny, kind and an amazing friend. His loss is huge, and he will never be forgotten. Life is sometimes so cruel. Fly high Pawel. You will always be remembered.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Details of the funeral will be announced once arrangements have been finalised.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the collision, which involved a white Hyundai i20, a black Peugeot 208, and a silver Vauxhall Agila. Two other young men - the driver of the Hyundai and the driver of the Peugeot - suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash or who may have dash-cam or CCTV footage.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 25000236522.