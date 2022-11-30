An avenue of trees has been planted at a Northampton pocket park as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy and to mark national tree week.

On Wednesday November 30, 28 trees were planted at Wootton Pocket Park, as part of a collaboration between Wootton Parish Council, Northampton Rotary, community group Save Our Street Trees and urban tree experts Woodland Dwelling.

The 28 New Horizon Elms were planted along the footpath in the park in the hope the avenue will provide a biodiverse corridor linking two built-up areas of Wootton.

Councillor Helen Hodgkinson (right) was on hand to help with the tree planting.

Councillor Helen Hodgkinson, from Wootton Parish Council, who has spearheaded the planting, said: “We’re so pleased this project is becoming a reality. Protecting and enhancing our open spaces for the wellbeing of our residents, the creation of improved wildlife habitat, and to build resilience in the face of climate change is a priority for our community.

"We’ve received such positive feedback from residents and it’s fantastic that so many people will be involved in the planting event. Having the expert support and guidance from Woodland Dwelling and Save Our Street Trees has been instrumental in helping us to secure the funding."

School children from Caroline Chisholm School and volunteers from Wild about Wootton, Northampton Rotary and the Ahmadiyya Muslim Women's Association, and other organisations, helped to plant the trees.

Alice Whitehead from Save Our Street Trees added: “Urban forestry is at the heart of our campaign - and we're delighted this project is linking up with local schools to teach the next generation the importance of trees and tree planting. Urban schemes like this one bring multiple benefits to residents including reducing noise and flooding, absorbing pollutants, lowering surface temperatures in the summer and supporting a wide range of birds and insects. It's fantastic to be involved."

Alan Jukes from Northampton Rotary Club continued: “We believe that the environment is vitally important, and anything that can help improve and sustain it is worth supporting.”