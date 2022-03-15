Five trees planted in Northampton town centre churchyard as part of Queen’s Jubilee scheme

A total of five trees have been planted in a Northampton town centre churchyard to help future proof the ancient tree canopy.

The project, part of the Queen’s Green Canopy scheme and Northampton Rotary’s ‘100 Trees for Northampton’, saw a red oak, a tulip tree, a gingko and two mulberry trees planted in St Giles churchyard on Monday (March 14).

St Giles Community group and Save Our Street Trees (SOST) partnered together with The Queen’s Green Canopy lead in Northamptonshire, Paul Parsons, and Northampton Rotary Club for the planting, which is part of the #WildGiles project to green the St Giles Terrace churchyard.

Trees were planted in St Giles churchyard. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

Kardi Somerfield from St Giles Community said: “This green space is used by many people who live and work nearby, and it’s a pleasure to watch the trees change with the seasons.

“We wanted to do our bit to keep a healthy and interesting tree population in the churchyard for everyone to enjoy.”

Alice Whitehead from SOST added: “It’s fantastic to see this project come to fruition with five beautiful trees being planted right at the heart of urban Northampton.

“Churchyards are a traditional haven for ancient and veteran trees, many with spiritual significance – yet they are often under threat.

It is hoped the trees will increase community engagement. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

“It’s lovely to be part of a project to protect and replant them.”

The scheme has been funded by St Giles Community, Paul Parsons, Save Our Street Trees and Northampton Rotary Club, and supported by idverde.

It is hoped the planting, one of two projects that will reinstate lost trees at the churchyard, will help rewild the historic space, encourage biodiversity and increase community engagement.

Paul Parsons said: “There’s been overwhelming support across our county for The Queen’s Green Canopy tree planting initiative.

St Giles Community, Rotary, Save Our Street Trees and Northamptonshire's lead for the Queen's canopy scheme partnered up for the planting. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

“This will create a legacy in honour of Her Majesty the Queen’s leadership of the nation which will benefit generations to come.

“I’m delighted that ‘Planting a Tree for the Jubilee’ will form part of this exciting project to future proof the tree canopy at St Giles churchyard – enhancing it as a place for the community to use and enjoy.”

Alan Jukes from Northampton Rotary Club added: “We’re pleased to support St Giles Community and SOST in this planting project.

“The planting of trees is part of Rotary’s commitment to helping our environment and, we believe, it is vitally important to the future wellbeing of our planet, and the people and animals who reside here.”