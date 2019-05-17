Travellers move to another park in Northampton

A large number of caravans have moved onto Dallington Park in Northampton, it has been reported.

It is being reported today (Friday) that travellers have moved onto the large green space just off Dallington Park Road.

Full bin bags and gas canisters were left behind on Errington Park

A group of around 14 caravans with accompanying vans and cars arrived on Errington Park, off Ryeland Road in Duston, on Saturday evening (May 13).

By Wednesday this week (May 15) the travellers had left the site, leaving behind piles of rubbish, human waste and gas cannisters.

During their four-night stay in Duston, Northamptonshire County Council received 65 complaints about the travellers.

Travellers then pitched up at Kingsthorpe Rec Ground on Wednesday morning.

Many Duston residents were upset to see an alleyway near Errington Park littered with human waste.

It was not confirmed if the group in Kingsthorpe were the same travellers that has left Duston.

Today (Friday) it is being reported by local residents that the travellers have left Kingsthorpe.

At a similar time a large number of caravans descened onto Dallington Park.

Northamptonshire County Council has been approached for comment today.