Another Northampton park visited by travellers

Another Northampton park is being occupied by travellers as of this morning.

An encampment of seven caravans with accompanying cars and vans arrives on Kingsthorpe Rec Ground today (May 15).

Kingsthorpe Rec this morning

It comes after a large encampment broke up and left Errington Park, in Duston, in the early hours of today after a four-night stay.

During their stay, Northamptonshire County Council received 65 complaints about the travellers.

It has not been confirmed if the group in Kingsthorpe are the same travellers that has left Duston.

Meanwhile, council wardens and staff from Veolia are on site at Errington Park today to clean the park.

Meanwhile, many full bin bags and gas canisters have been left behind on Errington Park.

Bin bags, gas canisters and large piles of household waste are littered across the neighbourhood park this morning.

A council warden on site told the Chronicle & Echo there was a potential plan to install bollards and a height restrictor on the attached car park after an existing green iron fence was damaged as the travellers arrived.

Many residents and dog walkers spoke to the Chron about their experiences in the past five days.

One lady said it had been "a very unpleasant time" and other residents were upset that an alleyway close to the park had been littered with human waste in the past five days.

A nearby playpark has been badly littered.

Meanwhile, four police cars were called to the park on Monday afternoon to reports a girl had been attacked. Northamptonshire Police confirmed she was taken home without need of medical attention.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire County Council said: “The Countywide Traveller Unit and Northamptonshire Police have moved on the unauthorised encampment of caravans on Errington Park in Duston. A Section 61 police order was served yesterday, ordering the encampment to vacate. Northampton Borough Council wardens are on site, performing a clean-up of the area.”

