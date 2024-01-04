News you can trust since 1931
Training and matches cancelled as rugby football club in Northampton is engulfed by water

Training and matches are cancelled until next week
Catalina Constantin
By Catalina Constantin
Published 4th Jan 2024, 14:05 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2024, 14:05 GMT

A rugby club in Northampton recovers after being engulfed by water.

Training and matches are cancelled at Northampton Boys’ Brigade Old Boys Rugby Football Club as their pitch has been submerged in water.

The game at Rushden is still going ahead.

Their new Facebook post reads: “All training and matches have been cancelled this week due to waterlogged pitches.”

Weather and flood warnings were issued across Northamptonshire over the last few days.

Find more details of the flood warnings here.

