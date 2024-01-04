Training and matches are cancelled until next week

A rugby club in Northampton recovers after being engulfed by water.

Training and matches are cancelled at Northampton Boys’ Brigade Old Boys Rugby Football Club as their pitch has been submerged in water.

The game at Rushden is still going ahead.

Their new Facebook post reads: “All training and matches have been cancelled this week due to waterlogged pitches.”

Weather and flood warnings were issued across Northamptonshire over the last few days.

Find more details of the flood warnings here.

