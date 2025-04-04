Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Detectives investigating a fire in which three people sadly died have concluded there are no suspicious circumstances.

The fire broke out at a property off Station Road, in the village of Rushton, near Kettering, at around 10.30pm on Friday, March 28.

Despite the best efforts of nearby residents and the emergency services, tragically three people died at the scene.

Although formal identification has yet to take place, they have been named as four-year-old Mayci Fox, her mother Emma Conn, aged 30, both of Desborough, and 23-year-old Louie Thorn, of Rushton.

Rushton fire victims: Emma Conn and daughter Mayci Fox and Louie Thorn/ Family pictures

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “Following a thorough and complex investigation alongside partners in Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service, which included one person being arrested and later released without charge, detectives from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) have today (Friday, April 4) confirmed the cause of the fire is not believed to be suspicious.”

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Johnny Campbell, of EMSOU, said: “In any case where there is an unexpected death, it is essential that all reasonable lines of enquiry are followed to ensure a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances.

“Whilst on this occasion an arrest was made, this should never be seen as a sign of guilt, but as a measure that gives the police the opportunity to secure evidence that might otherwise be lost.

“It became clear in the hours that followed this tragic incident that the person arrested was not guilty of any offences and that this was a non-suspicious fire.

Station House, Rushton - /National World

“They were released with no further action, and officers have been deployed to provide support during this difficult time.”

A file will now be passed to the Northamptonshire Coroner’s Office, with inquests expected to open and adjourn next week.

DCI Campbell added: “In the wake of this tragedy, our thoughts and condolences remain firmly with the families and friends of Louie, Mayci and Emma.

“I hope that knowing there are no suspicious circumstances can bring them some small comfort, with a full examination of what happened now in the hands of the coroner’s court.

“As the police investigation ends, I would like to thank the investigating teams and our partners in the fire service, our neighbourhood officers for their work in offering reassurance and support within Rushton and Desborough, including within local schools, and the Kettering Street Pastor team and other community groups who have volunteered their time to offer comfort and kindness to residents.

“I would also like to thank the people of Rushton for their patience and understanding while we have undertaken the vital job of ensuring answers for those who loved Louie, Mayci and Emma.

“The outpouring of grief has shown just how many lives they all touched and illustrates the very best of our communities who have really pulled together to honour and remember them.”