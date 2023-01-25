Towcester ‘Banksy’ has been at it again
After the disappointment that the mysteriously appearing Queen’s head painting on The Olive Tree restaurant wall disappeared, Towcester have been pleased to see a new work of art appear
The royal painting that appeared overnight was commented on by many Towcester residents and most were quite disappointed to see her face on the A5 restaurant painted over. But they have welcomed a new painting in the town.
On the Whitton’s Lane wall, the alley off Watling Street, a young girl can be seen holding on to a yellow and blue balloon as she appears to be lifted up off the ground.
The carefree image has been captured on camera by many residents and many positive comments made on Facebook about the return of their very own ‘Banksy’.
Take a wander down the main road in Towcester as you never know what you may find.