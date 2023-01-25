The royal painting that appeared overnight was commented on by many Towcester residents and most were quite disappointed to see her face on the A5 restaurant painted over. But they have welcomed a new painting in the town.

On the Whitton’s Lane wall, the alley off Watling Street, a young girl can be seen holding on to a yellow and blue balloon as she appears to be lifted up off the ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The carefree image has been captured on camera by many residents and many positive comments made on Facebook about the return of their very own ‘Banksy’.

The carefree girl and balloon can be seen on Whitton Lane in Towcester