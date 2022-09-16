Does Towcester have its very own Banksy?

The A5 traffic through Towcester has been treated to a welcome tribute to Queen Elizabeth II that has appeared on one of the restaurant walls in town.

One resident said: “I saw this this morning and thought it was lovely, do we have our very own Towcester Banksy?”

Others have added positive words of thanks to whoever created this and added their hopes that it will stay on the wall.

The artwork now seen on the Olive Tree Restaurant, Towcester

More residents added: “Absolutely amazing. I saw this whilst queuing this morning.” and “I saw this when queuing this morning, it brought a smile to my face.”

With the heavy traffic through Towcester still an issue, a thoughtful tribute of the Queen has been welcomed by those to look at as they pass through.

The artwork can be seen on the sidewall of The Olive Tree and a spokesperson from the restaurant has said: “We won’t be removing this. It’s here to stay.”

Flowers have already been laid beneath the artwork on the ground which can be seen as motorists drive out towards the racecourse from the town.

The ducks seen on the racecourse wall

Towcester already has noticed some other artwork appearing in the area, with ducks painted on the wall of the racecourse, where a mother duck and her two chicks can be seen making their way in to town. Maybe the town does have their own Banksy amongst them.