'Times change': Northampton burger restaurant owner explains why it had to close after 10 years

The owner of a Northampton burger restaurant has spoken out about why the business had to close, following a public announcement last week.

Frank's, situated in Station Road in Billing, announced on its Facebook page that the restaurant closed its doors for good on Friday, February 25.

Tom Hewer, founder of T.H.E Hospitality - which operates pubs and restaurants across Northamptonshire - has shared with The Chronicle & Echo why the decision had to be taken to close the Billing restaurant.

"We are just expanding a lot. There are three areas of Delapre Abbey - The Common Ground, Hibiscus and The Orangery - that we run and we took on Wicksteed Park the year before last so we do all the outside catering there.

"We just decided it wasn't somewhere we wanted to carry on with really."

The Frank's burger restaurant chain used to have premises on Wellingborough Road and in St James but have since closed.

Tom has told The Chronicle & Echo that Frank's will continue to provide outdoor catering at Wicksteed Park so loyal customers will still be able to grab some of their ironically named burgers.

The business also has plans to provide outdoor catering to events at Hyde Park and the 150th Golf Open at St Andrews.

T.H.E Hospitality additionally looks after village pubs including The Griffin's Head in Mears Ashby, the Royal Oak in Walgrave and the Eastcote Arms in Towcester as well as The Common Ground Cafe, The Orangery and Hibiscus at Delapre Abbey.

The Chronicle & Echo asked Tom how well these other establishments are doing in terms of business and if there is any possibility of a comeback for Frank's.

Tom said: "They are busy, it is crazy to be honest. They are all doing really well. We have three village pubs doing really well and Delapre Abbey is really busy.

"When we have got a place that is doing not as well as the others, it is an easy decision to get rid of it as well.

"Obviously, it is great they [the customers] supported us over the years and I hope they will try to come to our different venues.

"Who knows, we might have a comeback some day - it does happen."