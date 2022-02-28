Northampton burger restaurant closes its doors for good after 10 years of business

A Northampton burger restaurant has announced it has closed its doors for the last time.

Frank's, situated in Station Road in Billing, announced on its Facebook page that the restaurant closed its doors for good on Friday (February 25).

A spokesperson for the restaurant said: "It is with a heavy heart that Frank's at Billing have closed their doors for the last time.

"We would like to thank everybody for their support and custom over the years and look forward to serving you at one of our other outlets."

Frank's burgers will still be available for the restaurant's regulars to enjoy at Wicksteed Park.

The eatery is owned by chef, Tom Hewer, who set up his catering business 'Tom Hewer Catering' that now looks after a division of pubs and restaurant groups across Northamptonshire including The Griffin's Head in Mears Ashby, the Royal Oak in Walgrave and the Eastcote Arms in Towcester.

One Facebook commenter, reacting to the news of the closure in Billing, said: "Wow. So sad, best burger restaurant around. So many good memories too at Billing. Really disappointed."

Another commenter added: "Sad news but we will still enjoy eating and drinking at all the other first class venues."

The first Frank's burgers restaurant was set up in Wellingborough Road in 2012. It grabbed the eye of many locals with their innovative menu such as the 'Express Lift Tower Burger' and the 'Abington Pork Wrap'.

The Abington Park branch has since closed.