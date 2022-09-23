Time capsule buried at new Northampton housing estate so ‘future residents can see what 2022 was like’
Fashion accessories, a list of top films and songs from the year and more were buried
A time capsule has been buried at a new Northampton housing estate so “future residents can see what 2022 was like”.
Service users from Teamwork Trust, which works with adults living with autism, mental health problems and learning disabilities, selected the items to be included in the time capsule. It was buried at the Norwood Quarter development off Sandy Lane in Duston.
Items included a list of top films and songs from this year, fashion accessories and a collage of images from the trust’s service users.
Gavin Jones regional operations director for Miller Homes South Midlands, responsible for the development, said: “It was great to meet some of the Teamwork Trust service users when burying the time capsule; hearing about how the charity has positively impacted their lives was heart-warming.
“It’s fantastic to have them involved in a project that will become a lasting legacy of the new neighbourhood and we look forward to seeing Teamwork Trust continue their outstanding work.”
Based across the county, Teamwork Trust provides friendly, safe and supportive environments in which the service users can make new friends, access education and employment experiences, and take part in on and off-site activities and classes.
Victoria Bell head of learning and development at Teamwork Trust added: “The service users were very excited to get involved in the planning of the time capsule contents and the chance to visit a construction site is always an added bonus.
“They are rightfully incredibly proud of everything they achieve at the Teamwork Trust centres and it is a lovely opportunity to share their achievements with future generations.
“We have collected items that we think would give future residents an idea as to what life has been like, and hope that whoever recovers the time capsule in years to come gets an insight into what we were wearing, watching, listening to and talking about in 2022.”
Once complete, Miller Homes at Norwood Quarter will feature two, three, four and five-bedroom homes with the showhome and sales centre set to open in Spring 2023.