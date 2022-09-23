Northampton man to run London Marathon for cancer research

A Northampton dad is taking on the London Marathon to raise vital funds for The Institute of Cancer Research, London (ICR) – the world-leading research institute and charity.

Kie Fewster, 35, senior development manager at Santander, said he’d chosen to run for the ICR after his mum became seriously ill, and was mistakenly diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.

Kie said: “My poor mum was really unwell and was in and out of hospital having various tests and procedures. At times, she was so poorly, I think she wasn’t expecting to make it home. But in the last few weeks, we’ve found out there was an error, and she doesn’t actually have cancer.

Kie Fewster in training for the London Marathon

“I’ve lost family members to cancer, and I’ve seen what it can do to those you’re closest to. For my mum, it’s like she’s been given a second chance at life. She’s recovering really well, and is now able to spend more time with her grandkids.

“My mum’s diagnosis spurred me on to apply, and train, for the marathon, but I’m going to keep going. People have been really generous with their support, and I’ve been able to increase my fundraising target twice already. Being given a second chance like we have is rare, but if I can help give someone else a second chance by funding research into treatments, then it makes everything worth it – and that’s what spurs me on now.”

Training has been going well and Kie’s fundraising target currently stands at just over £4,100.

Lannah Carbonilla, head of supporter events at The Institute of Cancer Research, London, said: “We’re really grateful to have the support of Kie and all of the #teamICR runners at this year’s TCS London Marathon.

“It’s a challenging time for so many at the moment, but we hope Kie and all our runners will be spurred on by the knowledge that they’re helping to make a difference for people affected by cancer up and down the country. Every £1 raised means that our research can keep moving forward, and every step taken towards that finish line brings our researchers one step closer to finishing cancer.”