Tidy Our Town: Passionate volunteer reflects on what a year it has been for the Northants Litter Wombles

A dedicated Northants Litter Womble has reflected on what a year it has been for the volunteer group, which is now approaching 110,000 purple bags filled with rubbish.

Committee member Mark Watson has been a constant voice for the 4,500 members of the ‘purple army’ – and the group has collaborated with the Chronicle & Echo on the Tidy Our Town campaign since February.

“We’re at almost 110,000 bags filled now,” said Mark. “But I wish we didn’t have to continue breaking bag collection records. We’re making small progress forward but there’s still lots to do.

“We’re grateful for the support we’ve had from West and North Northamptonshire Councils but they still need to do more, especially with fly tips in hotspots and tolerating littering.”

The Northants Litter Wombles hit the impressive milestone of filling 100,000 purple bags of rubbish since the group was founded.

The first of two things that Mark believes would make a massive difference is the rollout of the national Deposit Return Scheme in October 2027, which incentivises recycling and disposing of litter correctly.

“The second is the local authorities getting serious about educating and enforcing,” Mark continued. “There are cameras that catch motorists when they turn a certain way – why can’t they do that with serial fly tippers? As this has a worse effect on the environment and our wellbeing.

“It feeds into our economy and whether people come into the town and spend money. More needs to be done to lift the town up, not drag it down.”

Despite this, Mark says one of the group’s proudest achievements of 2024 would not have been possible without the help of WNC.

The dedicated group of volunteers look forward to keeping the litter picking momentum going in 2025 and beyond.

The committee member said: “We’ve made a big difference at Sixfields Reservoir, which was an absolute nightmare for fly tips and anti-social behaviour. It was dreadful really.

“With help from WNC putting in a barrier around a year ago, it has improved a lot this year. It is shut off most evenings and there have been hardly any fly tips since the barrier. It’s not perfect but there’s been a real effort.

“The message we want to send is that if you put the effort in, you can turn things around.”

Mark says he appreciates the work that the local authority does to provide them with purple litter bags and the positive communication they have had with Councillor Rebecca Breese, cabinet member for environment, recycling and waste at WNC.

“We can’t do it on our own,” said Mark. “We need the authorities to get tough with people.”

When asked what he would like to see more of moving into 2025, Mark stressed the benefits of educational signs that reinforce the actual impact on the environment.

Rather than focusing on the fact that individuals will be fined for dropping litter or fly tipping, he believes educating the community on how long it takes certain materials to break down in the environment would be more beneficial.

“If you allow a place to become dirty and untidy, it has a negative impact on wellbeing and the propensity to spend money,” said Mark. “It’s a doom loop.”

Lastly, he would also like to see greater flexibility in the way WNC’s contactors deal with fly tips.

Mark said: “We still see the contractors driving past fly tips and ignoring them to pick up the ones that have been reported. We want them to show more initiative and work smarter.”

With an influx of volunteers, Mark says it is very important to keep the litter picking momentum going as “many hands make light work”.

“Thank you to everybody who has picked litter,” he concluded. “You are doing a great thing for your environment and the wellbeing of people and wildlife, even if it’s just one bag. We appreciate it and there are positive signs on the horizon.”

‘We urge residents to submit information to us to allow us to identify hotspot areas’

WNC was approached for comment by the Chronicle & Echo and issued a response to the points raised by Mark.

Cllr Breese was asked if a similar concept to the new town centre traffic enforcement camera would be considered by WNC to clamp down on littering and fly tipping, and increase the number of fines handed out.

“We are continually reviewing our provision of cameras and use of CCTV and other technology, and already operate an extensive network of CCTV cameras,” she said.

“We urge residents to submit information to us to allow us to identify hotspot areas where we can locate our cameras, as well as relying on information provided by our waste contract partners and our neighbourhood wardens who are out and about.”

In regard to anti-littering messages on electronic road signs, with a specific focus on how long it takes materials to break down and the environmental impact, Cllr Breese says the local authority is “happy to hear ideas from those helping them tackle the blight of littering and fly tipping.”

She said: “We continue to work with our colleagues in highways regarding use of the electronic traffic information boards and will place messages when possible and appropriate.”

‘Our contractors generally collect only fly tips which have been reported, and this is for two reasons’

Cllr Breese confirmed the refuse collection contractors for each area. It is Veolia in Northampton, WNC’s in-house team in South Northants and Norse in Daventry.

“Private landowners are responsible for clearing their land of any fly tips where a public health issue exists,” she added.

Cllr Breese was asked what instructions are given to contractors when they are sent to collect fly tips – and if they are told to just collect the fly tips that have been reported, or all of them they see on route.

This was in response to Mark’s claim that a number of Wombles have seen the contractors driving past and ignoring fly tips on their way to collect others that have been reported.

Cllr Breese said: “Our contractors generally collect only fly tips which have been reported, and this is for two reasons. Firstly, we want to give enforcement officers the opportunity to go and look for evidence of who fly tipped the material.

“Secondly, the crews have Service Level Agreements to meet in the time it takes to collect reported fly tips. It would be difficult to plan in work and balance loads to meet those agreements if they were constantly diverted by other fly tips.

“We do encourage our crews to report any fly tips that they see when they are out and about so that they can be investigated for evidence and then scheduled in for collection.”

If you would like to get involved in the Tidy Our Town campaign, established in collaboration with the Northants Litter Wombles, email [email protected].

To join the Northants Litter Wombles in their important work, visit the Facebook group here.