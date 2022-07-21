‘Thrilled’: Northampton woman to finally host charity ball in memory of her mum after two years of cancellations

The charity ball, in memory of Lorraine Lloyd (pictured), will take place at Park Inn, Northampton on October 1.

A Northampton woman will finally host a second charity ball in memory of her mother after two years of cancellations.

Hannah Buckley, from Harpole, hosted the first event in 2019 - the year her mother, Lorraine Lloyd, died from pancreatic cancer aged 66.

The mother and daughter had already begun planning the first event before Lorraine passed, which went ahead - and Hannah intended to host the ball annually in her mother’s memory.

However, due to the pandemic and venue cancellations, it did not happen in 2020 or 2021 and is now pencilled in from 6.30pm on October 1 at Park Inn, Northampton.

Hannah said: “We were all ready to go and everything was prepared last year, only for it to be cancelled.

“It was heartbreaking, especially as it was to honour my mum.”

The 2019 ball raised around £6,000 for The Lewis Foundation and Macmillan Cancer Support, which were chosen by Lorraine - known by many as ‘butterfly’.

This year, the funds will be donated to The Lewis Foundation and Cynthia Spencer Hospice - and Hannah hopes the money given to the hospice will go to the inpatient unit, where Lorraine was cared for.

Hannah said: “I couldn’t have asked for better care for my mum.

“No matter what she was going through, she was always smiling - even on the day she passed away.”

There is hope the previous fundraising total will be beaten, but Hannah says it is not just about the money, but raising awareness of these important causes.

“My mum would have loved that we are holding events in her memory,” said Hannah, who volunteers for The Lewis Foundation. “I know she’d be just as thrilled as I am.”

The event will be similar to the 2019 ball, as it was a great success.

Attendees will receive a drink on arrival, a three-course meal, can take part in a live auction, and for the first time there will be a pop-up photo booth - among other perks.

Local businesses are involved in the event, including the company providing the photo booth - which also supports Cynthia Spencer Hospice.