Plea from Northampton charity looking for headline sponsor for main annual fundraising event

A much-loved Northampton charity has issued a desperate plea to find a headline sponsor for its upcoming annual flagship event.

Cynthia Spencer Hospice’s fundraising cycle event, Cycle4Cynthia, is returning to Althorp Estate on September 25 for the nineteenth time.

The charity is also appealing to the county’s cyclists to sign up to the ride for a family-friendly day out to support a good cause.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cynthia Spencer Hospice’s fundraising cycle event, Cycle4Cynthia, is returning to Althorp Estate on September 25 for the nineteenth time.

Nina Gandy corporate partnerships fundraiser at Cynthia Spencer said: “We are incredibly grateful for the ongoing support from local businesses for Cycle4Cynthia, from the new to long-standing sponsors, but we still have room for a headline sponsor.

“If any businesses would like to talk to me about the opportunity, I’d love to hear from them on 01604 973348.”

Goodrich Consulting has joined the sponsorship line-up for the first time having taken part in the event previously, and property and letting sales company, Chelton Brown, has returned for its eighth year.

Olivia Smith of Goodrich Consulting said: “Cynthia Spencer Hospice has touched the hearts of so many over the years, which is why we are immensely proud to be supporting them for another year.

The charity is also appealing to the county’s cyclists to sign up to the ride for a family-friendly day out to support a good cause.

“We are thrilled to be putting on our jerseys once again and riding alongside clients and colleagues across the Northamptonshire countryside for such an incredible cause.”

Last year’s Cycle4Cynthia raised an impressive £40,043 for the hospice, which was the first live event held since the start of the pandemic.

A new 10-mile route has been introduced for the more adventurous families who may have outgrown the five-mile one - which, for the first time, is on completely closed roads to ensure the safety of the families taking part.

Edward Chelton Brown director of Chelton Brown said: “We are proud to be taking part again this year.

“Cynthia Spencer does so much fantastic work locally, giving care to those who need it most.

“Cycle4Cynthia is always such a fantastic day that our team looks forward to.”

Cynthia Spencer Hospice was first launched in 1972, and provides inpatient care, outpatient services and hospice at home, among other services for those in need.

To find out more about the headline sponsorship opportunity, you can also contact Nina Gandy via email at [email protected]