Thousands of residents given latest update after being forced to flee flooded holiday park in Northampton

Thousands of residents who were forced to flee a flooded holiday park in Northampton have been told they can return soon.

The administrators at Billing Aquadrome have updated its residents on the latest situation at the park since it was heavily flooded in the first week of the New Year.

Here's what the site looked like during the peak of the floods

The administrators issued an update to all residents and holidaymakers on Thursday (January 25).

The administrators said: “The on-site team has been working hard to clear up after the flood and carry out essential repairs to ensure that the site can re-open safely.

“We are pleased to report that the site is looking much better, and good progress has been made. We are happy to report that we are unaware of there being any major damage to any of the licence holders' caravans.

"The on-site team's upmost priority remains to ensure that the necessary remedial work is completed promptly and safely so that you can return to your caravans as soon as possible. We want to take this opportunity again to thank the on-site team for their hard work and you all for your continued patience and understanding.”

The administrators went on to say they expect the site to reopen next week on Thursday (February 1) as anticipated.

The administrators added: “However, please note that the flood has caused more serious damage to the electricity supply to a minority of pitches, which continue to be without access to electricity. More substantial remedial action has been required to repair the electricity infrastructure in relation to these pitches and is ongoing. We will contact impacted licence holders separately with further details regarding these works very shortly.

“For the avoidance of doubt, due to the disconnection of electricity, which remained a safety decision as a result of the flood, a credit will be provided for the electricity standing charge for the days during which electricity was not connected.

“We will continue to provide updates as we receive them. If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact owner services directly on [email protected].”

