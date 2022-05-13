Third year of gardening competition on Northampton estate in memory of beloved wife launches

The third edition of the Beryl Dron gardening competition in memory of a keen gardener from Northampton has been launched.

Richard Dron set up the competition in 2020 after his wife, Beryl, who loved gardening, died after suffering from dementia.

The competition takes place around the Obelisk Rise estate, where the couple lived together and where Richard continues to live.

One of the 2021 winners of the Beryl Dron gardening competition.

The now 77-year-old initially set the competition up because he wanted to do something positive in his wife’s name that also gets him out and about in the community.

Before Beryl died, the couple had recently renewed their marriage vows after being married for 35 years, which Richard describes as the “best years of his life”.

Richard previously told Chronicle & Echo: “With Beryl, everywhere we went it was always ‘gardens, gardens, gardens’.

“I need to have a focus. I can’t just drift through the rest of my life and this gets me out to see people.”

Since its beginnings, the competition has been well supported by residents on the estate and a handful of beautiful gardens - and their owners - have been rewarded with trophies and prizes.

This year’s judging will take place in the weeks following the Jubilee Weekend in early June.

Front gardens are automatically entered as judges will consider their merits as they walk around the estate.