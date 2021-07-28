In pictures: Second year of Northampton estate’s gardening competition dedicated to beloved wife
Richard’s wife Beryl, who was a keen gardener, continues to be remembered in a positive way by her community
The second year of a new gardening competition on a Northampton estate has concluded and the winners have been crowned.
Richard Dron, a retired teacher, launched the event last year in memory of his beloved wife, Beryl, who died in July 2020.
The 76-year-old wanted to do something positive in his wife’s name because ‘she deserved to be remembered for something good’.
Beryl was a keen gardener and loved to grow sweet peas, so Richard decided a gardening competition around the Obelisk estate where he lives would be the best idea.
Last year’s event was a success and followed the format of a front garden winner and runner-up and a back garden winner and runner-up.
So Richard did the same again for the 2021 competition and was even able to circulate hundreds of leaflets beforehand to drum up entries.
He also secured a £50 voucher for the Sunnyside pub as a prize for the winner of the back garden competition.
Below are photos of all the winning gardens and the winners receiving their trophies and certificates.