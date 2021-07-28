In pictures: Second year of Northampton estate’s gardening competition dedicated to beloved wife

The second year of a new gardening competition on a Northampton estate has concluded and the winners have been crowned.

Richard Dron, a retired teacher, launched the event last year in memory of his beloved wife, Beryl, who died in July 2020.

The 76-year-old wanted to do something positive in his wife’s name because ‘she deserved to be remembered for something good’.

Beryl was a keen gardener and loved to grow sweet peas, so Richard decided a gardening competition around the Obelisk estate where he lives would be the best idea.

Last year’s event was a success and followed the format of a front garden winner and runner-up and a back garden winner and runner-up.

So Richard did the same again for the 2021 competition and was even able to circulate hundreds of leaflets beforehand to drum up entries.

He also secured a £50 voucher for the Sunnyside pub as a prize for the winner of the back garden competition.

Below are photos of all the winning gardens and the winners receiving their trophies and certificates.

Front garden winner Seata Clarke thought she'd won the lottery when Richard told her she had won top spot for her front garden. She said: "It's my husband's garden, he used to do all the work and would joke about the cup of tea I hadn't made him while I was inside relaxing. "When he died I knew I had to keep it up for him as it was one of his favourite things to do." Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

Front garden winner Seata continued: "It's great to win the award. "I didn't think it would happen to me as I don't know what I'm doing." Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

Front garden runner-up Teresa and Michael Hodges (left and middle) picked up the runner-up prize for the front garden category and were presented with a certificate by Richard Dron (right). Teresa said: "I'm really pleased. "Gardening is everything to me, I do it all the time and I'm often out here until 10pm. "It's my favourite hobby." Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

Front garden runner-up Teresa added: "Every time I come home from shopping, I've got a boot full of flowers. "I love buying flowers and Michael always says to me 'not more flowers'." Photo: Kirtsy Edmonds.