Third annual Northamptonshire fundraiser for Air Ambulance in memory of ‘fun and happy’ dad-of-two

A third annual fun day for the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance will soon be taking place in memory of a “fun and happy” father-of-two.

Shaun Taylor passed away unexpectedly aged 26 in May 2019, and the Air Ambulance tried to save him on the day of his passing.

This is the third fundraiser Shaun’s family, from Daventry, have arranged, which will be taking place from 12 to 4pm on September 10 at the Sports Pavillion in Cold Ashby.

The last in-person fun day took place in 2019, where Shaun's family are pictured above.

Vicky Taylor, Shaun’s wife, said: “He would be over the moon to know we’ve held these fundraisers.

“He was a ‘get on with it’ kind of guy, and wouldn’t want people to mope around.

“Shaun would be incredibly proud and so happy that we have channelled our grief into something positive.”

Shaun lives on through his wife Vicky and his two sons eight-year-old Oscar and seven-year-old Ethan – who are “really excited” for the event.

Shaun sadly passed away in May 2019, aged 26.

As they are “football obsessed”, the pair are holding their own football game for the children who attend the fun day – which will include Shaun’s 14 nieces and nephews.

The Air Ambulance is the family’s chosen charity as they were “amazing” and tried their best to save Shaun, and they do the same for so many others across the county.

The family did not envision the fun day would happen yearly but after the success of the first one, they knew they had to continue.

Along with donating money to the Air Ambulance in 2019 off the back of the fundraiser, money was also put towards setting up a memorial bench for Shaun – located at the park where they hold the annual fun day.

Vicky says the family visit the bench on birthdays and the anniversary of Shaun’s passing to have a picnic.

After having to skip a year of the fun day due to the pandemic, and having to hold another online, Vicky looks forward to gathering everyone together – and for them to experience the expanded event.