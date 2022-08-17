Northampton man restoring pre-loved shoes works with Hope Centre to provide for those in need
“I’ve turned my love of trainers into a way of giving back to the community and helping those who need it the most”
A Northampton organisation which takes donations of pre-loved footwear and cleans, restores and donates them to those in need, has teamed up with the Hope Centre.
Liam Wood launched Good Soles in March with donations and support from his friends and family.
The 34-year-old founder said: “I’ve turned my love of trainers into a way of giving back to the community and helping those who need it the most.”
Liam made his first donation of 15 pairs of restored trainers to the Hope Centre at the end of June.
“The shoes you wear can give you a confidence boost and improve self-worth when you’re going through a rough time,” said Liam.
Liam is in talks with the Hope Centre about future projects – like hosting a trainer cleaning class where he will show the service users how to do what he does.
Read More
He says footwear cleaning is a good business to get yourself into, and hopes to encourage others to follow in his path.
Looking to the future, he wants to help people nationally and branch out into schools – “as school shoes are expensive and children grow out of them in no time”, says Liam from experience with his daughter.
He would also like to install donation bins, and is finalising a talk with Northampton Museum at its trainer exhibition in November – with a focus on sustainability and upcycling.
If you would like to donate, you can either take your pre-loved footwear to the Hope Centre or email [email protected]