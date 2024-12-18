These founders hope to continue promoting positive mental health through silent disco in 2025 and beyond

These founders hope to continue promoting positive mental health and inclusion through the magic of silent disco in 2025 and beyond.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Silent Disco Project, formerly known as The Good Times Project, was established by John and Katie Donaghue last year.

The sessions are designed to engage participants of all ages and abilities, while allowing them to express themselves freely and connect with others in an inclusive way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Through silent disco private hire revenue and business sponsorships, the founders are able to subsidise the price of sessions for a number of organisations they work with.

The Silent Disco Project engages participants of all ages and abilities, while allowing them to express themselves freely and connect with others in an inclusive way.

This enables more affordable silent disco experiences for schools, holiday clubs, SEND day provisions and care homes, including Born to Perform, Northamptonshire Sport and Affinity Day Care CIC.

“We changed our name as people always asked what we do,” said John. “I loved the name and the sentiment, but it saves telling people and enquiries have increased. We have the same values and it’s easier for people to recognise.

“We’ve had a super year of building really strong relationships with different groups, who have seen the benefit of immersing yourself in music. We’re very taken aback by the feedback.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair hope to continue establishing silent disco as a wellness technique and form of music therapy, particularly as they increase the number of schools they work with in Northamptonshire and beyond.

“There’s nothing better than a child going home and saying they’ve had the best day ever at school,” said John. “I think silent disco will become the go-to activity over a disco at the end of term.”

The project’s monthly ‘Happy Hour’ sessions at Delapre Abbey have been a particular success. Attendees pay as much as they feel and dance along to an hour of music with no judgement. This is one way that John and Katie give back to the community.

John, who has also run Boombastic Events for the past decade, continued: “We’re getting to a point where this is starting to grow beyond the events. We get credibility from what we do at The Picturedrome, and we mirror that experience through the music choice and quality.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The founders look forward to the continued growth over the next year, as they work with more schools and organisations to spread joy through silent disco.

For more information on The Silent Disco Project, visit the organisation’s website here.