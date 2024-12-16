‘Transformative year’ for events business known for decade nights as it reaches 10 year milestone
John and Katie Donaghue founded Boombastic Events in October 2014 and offer experiences that are inclusive for people of all ages to come and enjoy themselves.
John did not anticipate turning his passion into a business would be as big of a success as it has been – and it all stemmed from a nineties night he hosted, with a background as a DJ at the Roadmender and Soundhaus.
“It’s been a transformative and very positive year,” he told the Chronicle & Echo. “We’re fortunate that we offer an experience and a bit of an escape. We always have but especially now.
“We understand people are making more informed choices about what and when they spend, and we give them as good of an experience as we can. We feel very fortunate that we’ve had a good year.”
Daytime discos have been a “gamechanger” for Boombastic Events this year, and offering people a night out in the daytime has had a very positive reception.
John said: “It’s a full on club experience and we’ve had four sell-out events in Northampton since May.”
The founder proudly shared that as well as existing events in our town, Bedford and Milton Keynes, experiences in Luton, Coventry and Banbury are also being added to the roster.
“The daytime discos have set the tone for the year ahead,” John continued. “I imagine it’s going to be more and more accepted and like with the night time economy, we’ll have a daytime economy. I’m strongly going to push it as it’s another way of helping businesses survive.”
The hope for 2025 is to continue growing the daytime discos and sell out more events. As they are seeing success during this stormy time, John hopes things will be even better when businesses come out the other side.
Boombastic Events already has a charity event pencilled in for April 12 at The Picturedrome. The Mayor of Northampton will join the eighties night to DJ alongside John, and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to The Lewis Foundation.
