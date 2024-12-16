‘Transformative year’ for events business known for decade nights as it reaches 10 year milestone

The founder of a thriving Northampton events business, known for hosting decade nights spanning the sixties to the noughties, has had a “transformative” 10th anniversary year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John and Katie Donaghue founded Boombastic Events in October 2014 and offer experiences that are inclusive for people of all ages to come and enjoy themselves.

John did not anticipate turning his passion into a business would be as big of a success as it has been – and it all stemmed from a nineties night he hosted, with a background as a DJ at the Roadmender and Soundhaus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s been a transformative and very positive year,” he told the Chronicle & Echo. “We’re fortunate that we offer an experience and a bit of an escape. We always have but especially now.

John and Katie Donaghue founded Boombastic Events in October 2014 and offer experiences that are inclusive for people of all ages to come and enjoy themselves.

“We understand people are making more informed choices about what and when they spend, and we give them as good of an experience as we can. We feel very fortunate that we’ve had a good year.”

Daytime discos have been a “gamechanger” for Boombastic Events this year, and offering people a night out in the daytime has had a very positive reception.

John said: “It’s a full on club experience and we’ve had four sell-out events in Northampton since May.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The founder proudly shared that as well as existing events in our town, Bedford and Milton Keynes, experiences in Luton, Coventry and Banbury are also being added to the roster.

John did not anticipate turning his passion into a business would be as big of a success as it has been.

“The daytime discos have set the tone for the year ahead,” John continued. “I imagine it’s going to be more and more accepted and like with the night time economy, we’ll have a daytime economy. I’m strongly going to push it as it’s another way of helping businesses survive.”

The hope for 2025 is to continue growing the daytime discos and sell out more events. As they are seeing success during this stormy time, John hopes things will be even better when businesses come out the other side.

Boombastic Events already has a charity event pencilled in for April 12 at The Picturedrome. The Mayor of Northampton will join the eighties night to DJ alongside John, and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to The Lewis Foundation.

For more information on Boombastic Events, visit the business’ website here.