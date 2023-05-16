These are the 13 highly rated Northampton restaurants on Google which have a three star hygiene rating

News you can trust since 1931
Inspectors gave these popular establishments three stars out of five for food hygiene

Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 16th May 2023, 17:34 BST
Updated 16th May 2023, 17:41 BST

The Food Standards Agency scheme gives businesses a rating from five to zero which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

Establishments rated five are deemed to have hygiene standards which are very good, those rated zero are told urgent improvement is needed.

Ratings show how well the business is doing overall, based on standards found at the time of inspection.

Local inspectors visit any place where food is handled, stored or prepared — but do not take into account quality of the food, customer service, culinary skill, presentation or comfort.

These are establishments in Northampton listed on the Food Standards Agency website as being given a 'three' rating during 2022 and 2023 and have been told they have ‘generally satisfactory’ levels of hygiene standards.

They are also all highly rated on Google reviews, with at least a four out of five star rating from more than 100 Google reviews.

Information correct as at May 16, 2023.

The tapas restaurant has a 4.7 out of five star rating from 663 Google reviews. It was last inspected on: 11 February 2022.

The Indian restaurant has a 4.2 out of five star rating from 397 Google reviews. It was last inspected on: 13 July 2022.

The restaurant has a 4.2 out of five star rating from 253 Google reviews. It was last inspected on: 24 June 2022.

