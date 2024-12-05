Theatre company CEO issues plea for Northampton to get behind ‘really big idea’ after six years of success

A theatre company CEO has issued a plea to the Northampton community, encouraging them to get behind their “really big idea” after six years of success and making a difference.

Silhouette Youth Theatre is currently located on the top floor of Weston Favell Shopping Centre, with the aim of providing accessible and affordable opportunities for all.

Leigh Wolmarans, the CEO and artistic director of the group, was the former head teacher of two primary schools before he made the switch to performing arts.

He believes the past six years has shown just how much of a difference this theatre group makes to Northampton, and it is now time to secure its bigger and brighter future.

Silhouette Youth gathered many individuals last Tuesday (November 26) to inform them of an ambitious plan for 2025.

With the ongoing support of Weston Favell Shopping Centre, Silhouette Youth Theatre hopes to move into the former Wilko unit – which has been split in half and will be shared with The Pinnacle Climbing Centre Group.

However, with a plan that is set to cost them £600,000 to turn the unit into the hub they know will benefit the community most, Silhouette Youth Theatre is now seeking investment.

“We work with 48 schools and 355 young people a week in Northampton,” said Leigh. “We serve the community in one of the most disadvantaged areas and we’ve gone from strength to strength. We’re rooted in our community.”

The CEO spoke of how parents have praised the group for allowing their children to express themselves authentically – and those who have gone onto colleges and universities across the country also praise the impact Silhouette had on them.

Leigh continued: “We’re now looking to the future and a bigger space that young people and parents can use. There will be performances, writing and meetings, and it will act as an accessible community space for so many.”

Those who gathered to hear about the prospective new space said the opportunity was a “no brainer” and Leigh is confident that the community supports the vision – but the finances are the next hurdle.

“We’re looking at who wants to be involved in a project that can change people’s futures,” he said. “Young people need to feel safe, secure, wanted and respected, and we want to create that space. We’ve built a beautiful thing and now we want to take it to the next level.

Leigh estimated that converting the space into what they need will be in the region of £600,000, and the team is looking for investment and support from funders.

The CEO said: “We have the drive to make this happen. There’s no choice involved, it has to happen to give young people a positive space.”

Silhouette Youth Theatre has the ambitious task of proving they have the financial ability to make this happen, with a deadline of the end of January.

“The shopping centre has continuously supported the venture and we cannot sing their praises enough, but we need to show a financial commitment now,” said Leigh. “And we’ve got until the end of January to prove it.”

For more information on Silhouette Youth Theatre, visit the group’s website here.