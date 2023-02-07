The ultimate Valentine’s Day gift guide from independent businesses in Northampton town centre 2023

2 . Butterwick Bakery

You can choose between visiting the newly opened Butterwick Bakery in St Giles’ Street and making up your box of sweet treats, or ordering Valentine’s themed bakes online. With a giant Valentine’s cookie for £22 or nine love-themed cupcakes for £25, you cannot go wrong with freshly made bakes to put a smile on your loved one’s face.

Photo: Kirsty Edmonds