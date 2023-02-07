The ultimate Valentine’s Day gift guide from independent businesses in Northampton town centre 2023

Looking for a thoughtful gift for your loved one? Be prepared to be spoiled for choice
This week, Chronicle & Echo visited independent businesses in the town centre to find out what they have to offer in the run up to Valentine’s Day.
From sweet treats and natural wax candles, to pottery and sparkly jewellery, nothing says love more than buying someone a gift from a local, independent business.
The variety this February is second to none, so let’s waste no time in showing you what you could get your hands on before the big day.
Be prepared to be spoiled for choice by these independent businesses in Northampton town centre.
Photo: Kirsty Edmonds
2. Butterwick Bakery
You can choose between visiting the newly opened Butterwick Bakery in St Giles’ Street and making up your box of sweet treats, or ordering Valentine’s themed bakes online. With a giant Valentine’s cookie for £22 or nine love-themed cupcakes for £25, you cannot go wrong with freshly made bakes to put a smile on your loved one’s face.
Photo: Kirsty Edmonds
3. Butterwick Bakery
Visit butterwickbakery.com/collections/valentines-day for all the details on ordering your Valentine’s treats – before it is too late!
Photo: Kirsty Edmonds
4. Abraxas Cookshop
This independent cookshop has Emma Bridgewater pottery pride and place in their St Giles’ Street store – and they currently have 10 percent off. Spruce up your kitchen cupboards by gifting your partner some pretty plates or mugs.
Photo: Kirsty Edmonds