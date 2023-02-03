These 10 Northampton restaurants are offering exclusive menus this Valentine’s Day

Treat your partner to a romantic meal this Valentine’s Day

Are you yet to book somewhere for the special day?

Here are 10 Northampton restaurants offering exclusive menus this Valentine’s Day, handpicked by this newspaper.

From a £25 two-course meal and bottle of prosecco, to sharing seven tasting main dishes with your significant other, there are options for everyone – and some even offer a drink upon arrival.

Some restaurants are offering their exclusive menus for longer than just February 14, whereas others are serving up especially on Valentine’s Day.

Everything you need to know is listed below.

1 . The Windhover From February 10 to 17, excluding February 12, The Windhover in Chapel Brampton is offering a three-course set menu for £29.95 per person. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

2 . The Cromwell Cottage From February 9 to 14, excluding February 12, The Cromwell Cottage in Kislingbury is offering a Moet & Chandon deal from £32 per person. A special upgrade to a bottle of champagne is also available. Photo: The Cromwell Cottage Photo Sales

3 . The Church Northampton On Valentine’s Day itself, you can visit The Church Northampton for a three-course meal, glass of prosecco on arrival, and live acoustic music for £60 per person. The doors open at 6.30pm and food will be served at 7.30pm. Photo: The Church Northampton Photo Sales

4 . Nuovo For £42.50 per person, Mediterranean restaurant Nuovo, in Abington Street, is serving starters and desserts to share and each couple will select seven of the main course dishes to have between them. These vary from seafood, to pasta and risotto. Photo: Nuovo Photo Sales