The top 10 richest neighbourhoods in Northampton based on average income - revealed

Here are Northampton’s 10 richest neighbourhoods based on average income, including Collingtree, Duston and Hardingstone

Many people are struggling with their finances right now amid the cost-of-living crisis, but in some parts of Northampton they may be finding it a bit easier to make ends meet.

We’ve compiled a list of the neighbourhoods in [local authority] with the highest estimated average annual household income, based on the latest figures published by the Office for National Statistics.

The highest average income, according to the statistics, is Wootton & Collingtree, while the lowest is Kings Heath and Spencer.

The ONS breaks Northampton down into 31 neighbourhoods called Middle-layer Super Output Areas (MSOA). The average income statistics are the latest available by neighbourhood, published by the Office for National Statistics in March 2020 and relating to the financial year ending 2018.

Total annual household income is the sum of the before-tax income of every member of the household, plus any income from benefits. The estimates were calculated by the ONS using various sources of information, including the 2011 Census and the annual Family Resources Survey.

The neighbourhood with the highest average household income was Wootton & Collingtree. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £63,300.

2 . Abington Vale The neighbourhood with the second highest average household income was Abington Vale. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £58,100.

3 . Upton and West Hunsbury The neighbourhood with the third highest average household income was Upton and West Hunsbury. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £56,200.

4 . East Hunsbury The neighbourhood with the fourth highest average household income was East Hunsbury. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £52,800.