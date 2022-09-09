The Mayor of Northampton shares his memories of meeting Queen Elizabeth II

The Mayor of Northampton has spoken to Chronicle & Echo about how much Queen Elizabeth II meant to him, following the announcement of her passing yesterday (September 8).

Residents have been dropping by the Guildhall throughout the day to pay their respects and leave heartfelt messages in the Queen’s Book of Condolence.

Amongst the visitors was the Mayor of Northampton, Councillor Dennis Meredith.

The Mayor of Northampton, Councillor Dennis Meredith shares his memories of the Queen.

Speaking to Chronicle & Echo, he said: “I grew up with the Queen. The Queen was a great inspiration to myself and I respected her for all she has done for the country.

“She has been a real stalwart and - really - she had become a mother of the country.”

Talking about the town’s reaction to the Queen’s death, Councillor Meredith said: “Today, I’ve seen lots of people really, really upset as if they knew her personally and we think we did because of the media and everything and she was so close to us all.”

When asked about his own feelings on the loss of the Queen, the Mayor of Northampton said: “I was very, very sad; very surprised and - like everybody else - did think to myself how bad it is for the country that somebody who has done so much for our country has passed on but I do wish that she get eternal life in heaven, when she was on this earth, she was deeply religious so I just say God bless her.”

Cllr Meredith once received a letter of thanks from the Queen after he sent her his autobiography. He even spoke with Her Majesty herself at a garden party at Buckingham Palace five years ago.

“That was a very special memory for me and one that I will always treasure,” he said.

Chronicle & Echo asked the Mayor of Northampton what he talked about with the Queen.

Cllr Meredith responded: “We just spoke and she just asked me where I was a councillor and I told her, ‘Northampton’ and she said, ‘Oh, very nice. I know Northampton very well and I visited Northampton,’ and she went about her duties.

“She does mean a lot to me. I admire her for her dedication and what she’s done for the country.”

This newspaper asked the Mayor of Northampton what his message is to the new King of England, His Majesty Charles III.

Cllr Meredith said: “Carry on. It’s a hard act to follow but I am sure he is very capable of doing that. He’s got to prove now that he can fill her shoes.”