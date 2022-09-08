Northamptonshire reacts to the death of Her Majesty The Queen

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has died.

Buckingham Palace released a statement around 6.30pm today (September 8) to announce The Queen died peacefully surrounded by family at Balmoral Castle at the age of 96.

Tributes across Northamptonshire have since poured in.

Emergency services

Chief Constable Nick Adderley said: “Everyone at Northamptonshire Police is deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

"We join the nation in a period of mourning and extend our condolences to the Royal Family.

"As police officers, we swear allegiance to The Queen and we take inspiration from her dedication to public service.

"Our flags will now be flown at half mast to mark the national period of mourning.”

PC 862 Aaron took to Twitter. He said: “As a Servant of the Crown, I share my condolences with the Royal Family.

“Queen Elizabeth II. Her Royal Majesty. Our Commander in Chief who operated with such decorum over a 70 year reign.

“#RIPQueenElizabeth #GodSaveTheQueen.”

Northamptonshire Office for Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner and Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service tweeted: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"The Queen’s sense of duty and service was a shining example to us all who work to serve the community. We join the nation in a period of mourning and extend our condolences to the Royal Family.”

Councillors and councils

Councillror Jonathan Nunn, leader of West Northamptonshire Council, said: “I’m sure I speak for all of us, including colleagues and staff from across the council in passing on our condolences to Her Majesty’s family.

“We’ve always seen her as a wonderful, kind and caring person with a big personality, and she was someone who represented our country so well on the international stage.

“I know she will be sorely missed, and we are making arrangements to ensure everyone has an opportunity to pass on their sympathies.”

The leader of the West Northamptonshire Labour Group Councillor Wendy Randall said: “It is with great sadness that we have learned of the passing of our dear Queen. The nation will profoundly miss her unwavering service and dignified leadership. Throughout turbulent times, she has led this country with duty and an unfaltering devotion to her subjects.”

Councillor Jason Smithers, leader of North Northamptonshire Council, said: “I would like to pass on my deepest condolences to Her Majesty’s family during this difficult time. I know I speak for all the Council’s elected members and staff when I say that she will be sorely missed. Her Majesty has played such an active role in public life and her kindness, caring and dedication will remain an inspiration to us all."

Councillor Pinder Chauhan tweeted: “Such devastating news that our very much loved Queen Elizabeth has passed away.

"From the bottom of our hearts your Majesty 'thank you' for the lifetime you have dedicated to this Country. Our hearts are heavy with grief and you will be missed. #QueenElizabeth.”

Councillor Andre Gonzalez de Savage, West Northamptonshire Council chairman, said: “I have many memories of Her Majesty’s public life and one thing that stands out is her strength of character in adversity.

“That is something which I feel will be an enduring lesson to us all in the coming weeks and months, as we come to terms with her passing.

“Her family will be constantly in my thoughts at this very difficult time.”

Councillor Adam Brown added: “I mourn the tragic loss of our beloved Queen, her service will be remembered forevermore and I hope her family are able to find comfort at this awful time. God save the King.”

West Northamptonshire Council tweeted: “Our thoughts are with the Royal Family following news that Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, has passed.”

Northampton Town Council released a statement. It reads: “The Town Council and the people of Northampton are deeply saddened to hear the news of the death of Her Majesty.

“Our sincere condolences go to family members.”

Others

James Saunders Watson, HM Lord-Lieutenant for Northamptonshire and the King’s representative in the county, said: “Her Majesty has been a huge part of our country’s public life and it is with great sadness that we heard of her passing.

“I’m sure everyone will join with me in offering the county’s condolences to her family and I would like to invite everyone to take a moment and remember her in their own way.

“The Queen visited Northamptonshire on numerous occasions during her reign and many of us remember the huge crowds that greeted her when visited Corby for her 2012 Diamond Jubilee.”

The University of Northampton tweeted: “Our thoughts are with the Royal Family at this time as we join the nation in mourning. On behalf of our colleagues at Uno, we send our deepest sympathies to the Royal Family and pay tribute to the Queen's extraordinary life of public service.”

The Chaplain at the University of Northampton said: “A life passes. An era ends, & may she enter the presence of the Almighty. I shall be onsite at Waterside tomorrow for any @UniNorthants who need a listening ear. Space will be available for quiet reflection in the Multi-Faith Centre.”

Northampton BID released a statement, which reads: “We are very saddened to hear the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. We stand together with the rest of the UK and Commonwealth in offering our condolences to members of the Royal Family and all those who mourn her at this sad time.”

Northampton Diocese said: “My dear brothers and sisters in Christ, many of us will have known no other sovereign than Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. We commend her soul into the hands of a merciful Lord and pray that she will know eternal rest. We pray for King Charles.”

Father Oliver Coss tweeted: “God, grant your servant Elizabeth, our late most glorious queen, refreshment, light and peace. God save the King.”

Northamptonshire Camber of Commerce said: “The Chamber is greatly saddened to learn of the death of its patron, Her Majesty The Queen.“She was a great supporter of business throughout her reign. On behalf of the Chamber Network we would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family on their profound loss.”

John Griff added: “God save the Queen. And thank you. Long live the King…”

Cynthia Spencer Hospice said: “We would like to express our deepest condolences to the Royal family on the passing of The Queen. We would like to express our gratitude for the loyalty and service to the Nation, and the Commonwealth.”

Scouts Northamptonshire tweeted: “On behalf of Northamptonshire Scouts, we are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of our Patron Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“Our condolences and thoughts are with the Royal Family at this difficult time.”

Royal & Derngate tweeted: “All of us at Royal & Derngate are saddened to hear of the death of Her Late Majesty The Queen.

“We send our condolences to the Royal Family at this difficult time.”