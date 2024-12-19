The Chronicle & Echo’s Stars of 2024: Meet the individuals who made a real difference in Northampton this year

3 . Lucienne Shakir

Accredited master coach Lucienne Shakir is the founder of Lucienne Coaching and lead organiser of the annual Female Founders Summit. The two-day event welcomed hundreds of women from all over the world to the town back in July, in the hope of helping them flourish in the business world. Headlined by well-known businesswoman Mary Portas, the experience had a lasting impact on those in attendance. Not only did Lucienne help to put Northampton on the map this year, but has assisted the town’s female founders to no end. Photo: Lucienne Coaching