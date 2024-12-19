The Chronicle & Echo’s Stars of 2024: Meet the individuals who made a real difference in Northampton this year

We have picked eight individuals and organisations of the many who go above and beyond to make Northampton a better place, yet often go unrecognised for their hard work.
Here at the Chronicle & Echo, we are proud to have told their stories over the past year and continued to raise awareness of the difference they make to the community.
From a pair of charity founders who go out of their way to make others feel good at a difficult time in their lives, to business owners who have put the town on the map, Northampton is better off as a result of these people.
We look forward to sharing more success stories like these in 2025 and if you have a tale to tell, email [email protected].
1. The Chronicle & Echo’s Stars of 2024
Meet the individuals and organisations who made a real difference in Northampton this year. Photo: National World
2. Lorraine and Lee Lewis
Lorraine and Lee Lewis co-founded cancer charity The Lewis Foundation more than eight-and-a-half years ago. The organisation plays an important role across the Midlands, by providing free gift packs and support to adults going through cancer treatment in the region’s hospitals. The main aim is to ensure patients do not feel alone and with more than 2,000 gift packs given out each month, the pair make a positive impact at the most difficult time in these patients’ lives. Photo: The Lewis Foundation
3. Lucienne Shakir
Accredited master coach Lucienne Shakir is the founder of Lucienne Coaching and lead organiser of the annual Female Founders Summit. The two-day event welcomed hundreds of women from all over the world to the town back in July, in the hope of helping them flourish in the business world. Headlined by well-known businesswoman Mary Portas, the experience had a lasting impact on those in attendance. Not only did Lucienne help to put Northampton on the map this year, but has assisted the town’s female founders to no end. Photo: Lucienne Coaching
4. Hilary Wintersgill and Woodford Halse Community Crafting
Woodford Halse Community Crafting was founded by Hilary Wintersgill, and she and her dream team worked hard for 18 months to create around 10,000 poppies for a Remembrance Day project. Having purchased a horse statue, which they named ‘Jim the War Horse’, the group created a poppy bodysuit for him to wear each year as part of the village’s Remembrance celebrations. Jim is now a permanent fixture in Woodford Halse and his unveiling was received extremely well by the community back in November. Photo: Jack Ingham
